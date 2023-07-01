Those who plan to watch fireworks or attend other Canada Day events in the Greater Toronto Area Saturday evening should prepare for possible thunderstorms.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as conditions are still favourable for the development of a system that could bring heavy rain, strong winds and large hail.

The advisory was issued by Environment Canada just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was later upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning, but that ended after 3 p.m.

Environment Canada said severe thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and later this evening that would produce strong wind gusting up to 90 km/h, nickel to toonie size hail and torrential downpours.

Environment Canada advised that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. As well water-related activities may be unsafe due to sudden winds over bodies of water.

Ontario residents are advised to monitor alerts and forecasts for further advisories. To report severe weather, email ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.