Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario Thursday with powerful winds and a possible risk of tornado forecasted in some areas.

On Thursday evening, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the Greater Toronto Area and most of the southwestern region of the province, from Barrie to Niagara Falls, Ont.

The federal agency says strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h with hail up to the size of a toonie is possible, and between 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected.

For Toronto, hail up to the size of a nickel and winds up to 90 km/h is forecasted for Thursday evening. As the storm rolls in, Toronto police warn residents in the Jane Street and Methuen Avenue area of road closures after lightning struck a tree.

Earlier Thursday, Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor, Sarnia, Petrolia, and Western Lambton County, Ont. stating that conditions could be “dangerous” as hail the size of golf balls and winds of up to 120 km/in some areas is forecasted. A tornado warning was also in effect for parts of Simcoe County and Sarnia, but these warnings have since been lifted.

In areas southeast of the Georgian Bay, the agency says there is a risk of an isolated tornado.

Emergency alerts are going out across the region due to extreme weather. Avoid travel if you can, seek shelter if able. Please get home safe. #OnStorm. ^ks pic.twitter.com/6RnW01aK5A — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 20, 2023

In Hamilton, the storms are forecasted to start this afternoon and carry on into the evening. The threat of severe storms will dissipate following the passage of a front Thursday night, Environment Canada said.

With Orangeville and the areas surrounding the lower parts of the Credit River watershed, like Brampton and Mississauga, the Credit Valley Conservation said in a water safety statement that possible water pooling on roads and low-lying areas with poor drainage is possible.

Large hail can cause injury and damage property with even larger hail capable of breaking windows and denting vehicles, the weather agency notes.

Environment Canada says it issues severe thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions could produce one or more of the following conditions: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Warnings, however, are issued when imminent or occurring storms are likely to produce or are currently producing one or more of those weather conditions.