Police are seeking public assistance in an animal cruelty investigation after finding a deceased dog wrapped in a garbage bag in Scarborough.

Officers found the dog “severely emaciated and malnourished” in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area on Saturday.

Police say that the dog is believed to be an American bulldog mix, and is light brown in colour with white markings on its head and snout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ellis at 11046@tps.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online.