

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- A hearing is scheduled in Brampton, Ont., court today in the case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants.

Stronach, who is 91, was first charged last month with five sex-related offences involving three complainants, soon followed by another eight charges involving seven complainants.

Court documents show the charges include rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

They relate to alleged incidents dating as far back as 1977 and as recently as this year.

Stronach's lawyer Brian Greenspan has said that his client denies all allegations against him and plans to "vigorously" defend his reputation.

In a statement issued last Friday, Greenspan added that Stronach remains presumptively innocent and will respond to the allegations in court.

Stronach became one of Canada's wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna, a company he started in his garage in 1957.

He also founded The Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing, and founded Stronach International in 2018, a company focusing on organic foods and "micro-electric mobility."

Stronach resigned as Magna's chairman in 2011 and founded his own political party in his home country of Austria the year after.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.