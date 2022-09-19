

The Canadian Press





The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified on Monday that she woke up to the alleged assault one night in early 1988.

The trial is taking place in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom Monday and Tuesday, more than a year after Fortin was charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021.

Fortin, who maintains his innocence, was abruptly removed as head of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021 over an unspecified "military investigation" and his case was referred to Quebec's prosecution service later that month.

At the time of the alleged assault, described as taking place between January and April 1988, the complainant and Fortin were attending military college in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., she told Crown prosecutor Diane Legault.

The complainant testified in English that she was living in a barracks with a female roommate and there was a rule that their door should stay unlocked.

She said she woke up one night sometime after midnight and felt that someone had taken her hand with one of his hands and was using it to masturbate himself. She felt another hand on her breast under the sheets.

She said she was lying down on her side and froze in panic and shock as she realized the position she was in. Before doing anything else, she said, she opened one eye and recognized Fortin leaning over her.

After signalling to him that she had woken up by shifting her position and pulling away, she said she began to push him and whispered, "Get off me." Thinking that her roommate was in the room, she also whispered her first name, trying to get her attention. She said that after a brief struggle, Fortin backed off, pulled his pants up and left.

Asked why she did not scream, the complainant sighed and took a long pause before saying that it was an embarrassing situation. She knew that "this type of thing has happened to others" at the college and "the ramifications of what happens when it is reported."

"I'm horrified. I don't want anybody running in and finding me in that position. Somebody doing that to me, demeaning me," she said, describing her thought process in the moment. "I was hoping with (my roommate) there and telling him to stop that that in itself, the fear of that, would be enough to get him to leave me alone."

She said after Fortin left she got herself together, got dressed and went to see her boyfriend, who lived in another barracks, and told him what happened to her and who had done it.

She didn't make a formal complaint until after the Canadian Armed Forces initiated "Operation Honour," a since-replaced effort to address what a 2015 report by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps described as a rampant culture of sexual misconduct in the military.

The complainant has not yet been cross-examined by the defence. Her name and details that could identify her are under a publication ban.

Fortin wore his military uniform in the courtroom on Monday and watched the complainant as she testified, sometimes looking down at his hands folded in his lap.

In addition to the criminal trial, which is being heard by judge Richard Meredith without a jury, Fortin is challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.

Fortin has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of having turfed him from the vaccine campaign for purely political reasons.

While his request for reinstatement was denied last year, an appeal is scheduled to be heard early next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.