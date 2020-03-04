

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The trial of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto high school is expected to get underway today.

The former student of St. Michael's College School faces charges of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for incidents that occurred on campus in the fall of 2018.

Three teens previously pleaded guilty to sex assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for their roles in the incidents and were sentenced to two years of probation.

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults in a video that was then shared widely within and outside the school.

The charges against two other students were dropped, while another student received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time after pleading guilty.

The perpetrators and the victims cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.