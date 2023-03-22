Shake Shack’s infamous crinkle-cut fries are coming to Canada.

After a brief stint in the city with a one-day pop-up at the former Momofuku Daisho in downtown Toronto back in 2017, the fast food chain announced it’s finally ready to make a permanent commitment north of the border.

“We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time,” Michael Kark, Shake Shack’s Chief Global Licensing Officer, said in a release on Wednesday.

The burger joint first planted its roots in New York City's Madison Square Park two decades ago and has grown to more than 440 locations since then, including 150 international locations in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul.

Shake Shack's Canadian flagship location will settle in Toronto in 2024 with a plan to expand to 35 locations across the country by 2035.

A Shake Shack spokesperson told CTV News Toronto they could not share the location of the flagship in Toronto.