The Bard is back in Toronto’s largest park.

Dream in High Park, presented by Canadian Stage, is one of Toronto theatre’s most treasured traditions, a series of professional performances under the stars in the High Park amphitheatre. Every year, Canadian theatre stars come together to create a brand-new Shakespeare experience while families picnic in the audience. The event is accessible to all, with same-day rush tickets starting at just $5.

Dream in High Park first started in 1983 with a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” when the High Park amphitheatre didn’t yet have a proper stage or seating. Now, 40 years later, that same play is back, this time directed by veteran performer Jamie Robinson and in a venue with high-tech lighting and sound systems, as well as a stage and seats.

“Everyone in the cast and crew has just been so pumped up and excited,” said Robinson in an interview. “The next ingredient is just adding an audience.”

According to Robinson, who has performed in several iterations of Dream in High Park, there’s a special kind of magic that accompanies performing outside, a sort of intimacy that can’t be recreated in a traditional theatre space.

“This is how Shakespeare’s audiences would have seen the play 400 years ago,” he said. “And ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ specifically takes place outdoors and at nighttime, so a lot of the images and sounds used during the play are right in front of you as an audience member. And of course, coming out of the pandemic, it’s just great to gather with people around an experience. You can’t capture that at home watching Netflix.”

This year marks Robinson’s sixth with Dream in High Park, after four years of acting and one of assistant directing. “It’s very familiar to me,” he said. “And I always learn and grow as an artist doing it, even as an audience member. I love it here.”

Robinson says performing in such a public spot can bring with it some challenges, from wildlife to traffic.

“It’s never a dull moment,” he said, adding that his interpretation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will include some commentary on climate and the wealth gap.

“But this is one of those Toronto traditions where, if you build it, they will come. No raccoons or thunderstorms are going to stop people from coming to play with us.”

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs at High Park through Sep. 3.