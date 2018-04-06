

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife and dumping her body near a river in Vaughan two years ago made a brief appearance in a Toronto courtroom Friday.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji, clad in a charcoal suit and light blue dress shirt, sat with his hands clasped on his lap in the prisoner’s box in a courtroom on University Avenue Friday morning.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found stuffed into a suitcase in a wooded area in the Kleinburg area of Vaughan in December 2016.

Police allege that Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home on either November 30 or December 1.

Shamji was arrested one day after his wife’s body was discovered.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

The charges have not been proven in court.

A judicial pre-trial conference in the case will begin on April 18, a judge decided Friday.

Pre-trial conferences are used to estimate the amount of time a trial will take, give defendants a chance to withdraw a plea and discuss issues with evidence.

Family members of Fric-Shamji were not present in the courtroom Friday.