Shareholder group makes bid to take HBC private at $9.45 per share
The flagship Hudson's Bay Company store is pictured in Toronto on January 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 10:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- A group of Hudson's Bay Co. shareholders, including executive chairman Richard Baker, is proposing to take the retailer private.
The group, which holds a 57 per cent stake in the company, is offering $9.45 per share in cash for the company.
HBC shares closed at $6.37 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
In addition to Baker, the shareholder group includes Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP.
The group says the privatization is conditional on an agreement HBC announced today to sell its remaining stake in its German real estate joint venture and divest its related retail joint venture for $1.5 billion.
HBC says its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the proposal.