

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Shaw Communications Inc. says it remains committed to its deal to be bought by Rogers Communications Inc. as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose more than 40 per cent compared with a year ago.

Shaw CEO Brad Shaw reiterated his commitment to work to close the transaction, adding that it was not appropriate to comment on a boardroom fight between members of the Rogers family over control of the company.

Edward Rogers , the son of late Rogers founder Ted Rogers , is fighting with his sisters and mother for control of the board of directors at Rogers .

He has asked a B.C. court to declare legitimate the newly constituted board he formed after being ousted as board chair earlier this month after media reports made public a failed plan to replace CEO Joe Natale with the company's chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, Shaw reported a profit of $252 million or 50 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, up from a profit of $175 million or 34 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $1.38 billion, up from $1.35 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.