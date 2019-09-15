'She the North:' Mississauga to host rally for U.S. Open champ Andreescu
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 15, 2019 6:52AM EDT
U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu is expected to get a hero’s welcome today as her hometown of Mississauga celebrates her historic win with a rally at Celebration Square.
The event, which has been dubbed the “She the North Rally,” is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m.
It will be attended by Mississauga Mayor Bonnier Crombie, Toronto Mayor John Tory, federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and a host of other dignitaries.
“The rally will celebrate the recent accomplishments of Bianca Andreescu who became the first Canadian to win a grand slam singles title after winning the U.S. Open last weekend. Andreescu has been a resident, student and athlete in Mississauga and began her career at Mississauga's Ontario Racquet Club,” a post on Mississauga’s website states.
During the rally, Andreescu will be presented with the keys to the city and officials will also unveil a “Andreescu Way" street sign.
Last week, Mississauga city council voted in favour of naming a street after Andreescu, though the precise street has not yet been selected.