

Chris Fox, CP24.com





U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu is expected to get a hero’s welcome today as her hometown of Mississauga celebrates her historic win with a rally at Celebration Square.

The event, which has been dubbed the “She the North Rally,” is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m.

It will be attended by Mississauga Mayor Bonnier Crombie, Toronto Mayor John Tory, federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and a host of other dignitaries.

“The rally will celebrate the recent accomplishments of Bianca Andreescu who became the first Canadian to win a grand slam singles title after winning the U.S. Open last weekend. Andreescu has been a resident, student and athlete in Mississauga and began her career at Mississauga's Ontario Racquet Club,” a post on Mississauga’s website states.

During the rally, Andreescu will be presented with the keys to the city and officials will also unveil a “Andreescu Way" street sign.

Last week, Mississauga city council voted in favour of naming a street after Andreescu, though the precise street has not yet been selected.