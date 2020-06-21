Two separate vigils were held on Sunday night to remember a mother and her three young daughters who were killed in a horrific crash in Brampton last week.

The crash happened at the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive on Thursday. Witness reports indicated an Infiniti travelling through the intersection at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the victims' van.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 4, and Mila, 1, died in the crash.

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating after reports that a police vehicle was following the Infiniti. Peel's Major Collision Bureau is conducting a parallel probe looking into the cause of the crash.

Hundreds gathered at the "Light Up the Sky Vigil" in Caledon, the hometown of Ciasullo.

Family, friends and community members lit up candles, laid flowers, said a prayer, and released four balloons, each representing Ciasullo and her daughters. A moment of silence was also observed.

Ciasullo's sister and friends shared a few wordsduring the vigil.

"My sister was my world," Ciasullo's sister said in tears. "We had a bond that I cannot even start to describe to anyone."

"She was my rock."

Ciasullo's friends remembered her as an incredible woman, daughter, sister, friend, wife, and mother.

One of her friends said Ciasullo was a beloved teacher who left an impact on those who cross paths with her.

Ciasullo was a Grade 4 teacher at Isaac Jogues Catholic Elementary School in Brampton.

"We were lucky to have that special bond, and we'll continue to celebrate (Karolina) until we all meet again."

Dozens gathered in a separate vigil held at a makeshift memorial near where the crash happened.

People have been paying their respects to the victims, leaving flowers, stuffed toys, and handwritten messages at the memorial.

Some of Ciasullo's former students who attended the vigil said she was a caring teacher.

"I just had to come and say a few things because she didn't really deserve to die like that," Ciasullo's former student Onyinye Ajuru said.

"And I really do miss her because I was supposed to graduate this year and come visit her, but like it's too late now."

Anora Ajuru remembered Ciasullo as the teacher that students like to hang out with.

"She was just amazing, and she would always smile, and that's the best thing that I liked about her," Anora said.

"What happened to her shouldn't have happened, and it's really devastating."

- with files from Chris Fox