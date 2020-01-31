

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





During tearful testimony in a Toronto courtroom on Friday, Rachel Richey recalled the earth-shattering moment she learned that her missing sister Tess was no longer missing.

On the second day of the trial for Kalen Schlatter, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Tess Richey, the victim’s older sister Rachel took the stand, recounting the devastating phone call she had with her mother on Nov. 29, 2017.

Rachel Richey said she had not been in contact with Tess since the night of Nov. 24 and in the days following her disappearance, she, her mother, and her four sisters had been desperately searching for the missing 22-year-old, who was last seen in the city’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood.

Richey said her mother had travelled from her home in North Bay to Toronto to search for Tess. That search came to an end when Tess’s body was found by her mother in an exterior stairwell of a building under construction near Church and Dundonald streets.

Richey said on Nov. 29, 2017, she received a text message from her mother with a photo of a construction site at 582 Church Street.

“Within a few short minutes,” Richey said she received a phone call from her mother.

“She was screaming and she told me she found her,” Richey said, adding that she repeatedly asked her mother if Tess was still alive.

When her mother told her that Tess was dead, Richey said she immediately ran out of the door to go to the area where he sister was found.

“I forgot my shoes so I had to go back and get them,” Richey recalled, fighting back tears.

She said she got into a cab with her baby in tow and was dropped off at the intersection of Church and Dundonald streets.

“I ran into the construction area where my mom had sent me the picture,” she told the court.

She said an officer was there and when she asked him if her sister was OK, the officer shook his head “no.”

The officer directed her to a nearby ambulance, where her mother was waiting, Richey said.

“I just cried a lot,” Richey said of the moments immediately after her sister’s body was found.

Despite the eight-year age gap between the two women, Richey said she and her little sister Tess were close.

“She was my sister, my best friend, she was my soulmate,” Richey said.

Schlatter’s trial began on Thursday and during her opening statements to the jury, Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards said in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017, the now-23-year-old sexually assaulted Richey at the construction site and strangled her to death before abandoning her body at the bottom of the exterior stairwell.

On Thursday, Richards outlined testimony the jury is expected to hear over the course of the trial, including evidence that she says will show Schlatter’s semen and saliva was left on Richey’s clothing.

The trial will continue this afternoon.