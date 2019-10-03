

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A six-month-old girl allegedly murdered at her home in Niagara Falls yesterday is being remembered by her father as "the happiest baby girl."

"I feel empty, I feel lost," said the man, who didn't wish to be identified, following a court appearance for the child's mother Thursday.

Police were called to a home in the area of Barker Street and Dorchester Road at around 1 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report about a sudden death.

Emergency crews found the girl without vital signs. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The child's 25-year-old mother was subsequently arrested.

Georgina Anne Lowe has been charged with first-degree murder.

Lowe made a brief court appearance Thursday. Wearing pants and a V-neck sweater, she stood in court, appearing anxious and glancing nervously at some family members.

Speaking outside the courthouse, the baby's father said he feels "lost" and doesn't know what to do next.

"Not only did I lose my baby girl, I lost the one that gave me to her (sic)," he said.

Speaking through tears, he recalled that his daughter was a happy child who was always smiling.

"My daughter – she was the happiest baby girl. She just walked into the room and you didn't even have to smile at her," he said. "She just looked at you and smiled and giggled. All she said was 'dada dada' all the time. She was amazing. Now I can't watch her grow up, I can't watch her grow. I can't do any of that."

He has started an online fundraising page to help cover funeral costs.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Lowe has been remanded into custody. The case is due back in court on Oct. 10.

- with files by CTV News Toronto's Carol Charles