The parents of a 21-year-old Hamilton woman believe their daughter wouldn't have survived a serious crash earlier this month if not for a feature on her iPhone.

On Aug. 5, Hannah Ralph was driving alone on a rural road near Flesherton, Ont. when she crashed into a tree for unknown reasons. Ralph's parents, Carolyn and Mike, said she wouldn't have been found for hours because of her location, but due to her phone's Crash Detection program, emergency services were quickly notified.

"That alerted her emergency contacts and also alerted the closest first responders with (her) exact coordinates," Carolyn said in an interview with CP24 Wednesday, recounting what happened immediately after the collision.

"We were just stunned that they were able to get her so fast," she added. "She wouldn't have survived otherwise."

Ralph suffered critical injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in the ICU. On Wednesday, her parents said her breathing tube had been removed, and she is on the mend.

Her parents are crediting the iPhone feature for saving her life.

Crash Detection was introduced last year as one of the new features of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Series 8, the second generation of Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

According to Apple, the feature uses several sensors on the phone and watch to detect if the user has been involved in a crash. If the user is unresponsive, the device immediately alerts local first responders and their emergency contacts.

Apple says the feature is turned on by default. The company is advising users to set up their emergency contacts as well as making sure that location services are turned on for Emergency SOS.

"We're just really thankful for Markdale first responders, the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police), and the fact that she had purchased this phone and set up the Crash Detection system," Carolyn said.

"That's what saved her life," her husband added.

Ralph's body was crushed in the accident, her parents said, and she is facing a long road to recovery. She had already undergone several surgeries.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support her recovery.

"We're really hoping that she's going to be able to get back on her feet again," Carolyn said. They described their daughter as a talented musician who is working on her career.

Mike said he couldn't wait to hear her daughter sing again.

"Whenever she's at home, she always sings. She's always got a song going on. The house feels empty without her," he said.

"I gotta get her home and have my little girl in the house again. That's all I want."