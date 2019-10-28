

The Canadian Press





SHELBURNE, Ont. - A man from Shelburne, Ont., is facing child pornography charges following a five-month police investigation.

Police say they seized multiple electronic devices in early September while executing a search warrant.

They say an arrest was made last week after those devices underwent a forensic review.

A 51-year-old man is now charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was held pending a bail hearing in nearby Orangeville, Ont.