Police have issued a shelter in place alert for several municipalities in southwestern Ontario as they look for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left one police officer critically injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The alert was sent by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just before 6 p.m. and included names and photos of the suspects.

The incident began in the area of Indian Road and Concession 14 Walpole at around 2:40 p.m. An officer was responding to a report of a "vehicle in a ditch" when he was shot, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

The officer was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his condition.

Sanchuk said two suspects, a male and a female, were seen fleeing the scene. The male suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Randall Mckenzie.

The suspects were last seen in a black 2021 Chevrolet pick-up truck with Ontario licence plate.

OPP said the suspects are believed to be armed.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

More to come...