Four suspects are in police custody and a fifth remains outstanding following a shooting at a residence in Niagara Region.

The incident happened near Concession Road 6 and Wallandport Road in Wainfleet. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators allege five unknown men armed with firearms approached a residence and at least one shot was fired before the suspects fled the area. No injuries have been reported.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police asked residents to shelter in their homes “out of an abundance of safety.”

That order was lifted around 1 a.m. when NRPS said they concluded the search for the final suspect and would be providing an update on the investigation this morning.

Attn. Wainfleet



The search for the final suspect has concluded. The suspect was not located.



The shelter in place has now been lifted. Thank you for your patience.



Detectives will continue to investigate this incident.



A media release will be issued in the morning.

