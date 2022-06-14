An Ontario school has lifted its shelter in place protocol after a bear was seen in the area Tuesday morning.

It happened near Beaverton Public School, some 100 kilometres northeast of Toronto, in Durham Region.

Durham District School Board said in a tweet that authorities were aware of the sighting.

Doors at the school remained locked while the protocol was in place, the board said.

In a tweet published Tuesday afternoon, the board confirmed that the shelter in place protocol had been lifted in consultation with Durham police.