Shelter in place lifted at Ontario school after bear sighting
Beaverton Public School is seen on June 14, 2022.
Share:
Published Tuesday, June 14, 2022 10:19AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 14, 2022 3:57PM EDT
An Ontario school has lifted its shelter in place protocol after a bear was seen in the area Tuesday morning.
It happened near Beaverton Public School, some 100 kilometres northeast of Toronto, in Durham Region.
Durham District School Board said in a tweet that authorities were aware of the sighting.
Doors at the school remained locked while the protocol was in place, the board said.
In a tweet published Tuesday afternoon, the board confirmed that the shelter in place protocol had been lifted in consultation with Durham police.