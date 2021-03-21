A shelter in place order is in effect for a swath of eastern Ontario after an OPP officer was stabbed during a traffic stop overnight on Sunday.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said that just before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the hamlet of Foxboro, north of Belleville, but the two vehicles collided instead.

The suspect and officer both got out of their cars and the OPP officer was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

As a result, Dickson said a 26-year-old man identified as Charles “Chuck” Parkinson is now sought for attempted murder of a peace officer.

It is believed he fled the stabbing scene on foot.

Residents living in Hastings County, which includes Belleville, Bancroft, Marmora and Foxboro are asked to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to remain indoors as a search of the area continues.

Parkinson is five-foot-eight, about 134 pounds and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweater, and a black hat with a red logo.

Those in Foxboro area, near #Belleville - shelter in place. Male wanted in serious assault. Keep doors locked on home and vehicle. Report sightings of suspicious activity. Ties to Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County. Considered dangerous. Call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.^bd pic.twitter.com/rIvm20tIC7 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 21, 2021

Dickson said he may have ties to the Brighton and Prince Edward County areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.