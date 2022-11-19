Sheridan College has closed its campus in Oakville due to a "safety concern in the area as identified by Halton police," the school says.

In a post on social media Saturday, the college says all classes and events on the campus have been cancelled, and there will be no access to campus buildings.

Sheridan College adds that its student residence has also been evacuated.

"As soon as we have more information from Halton Police about when students will be able to return to residence we will share it on the Sheridan Alert app," the college tweeted.

Halton police have not released any details on the "safety concern."