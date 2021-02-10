

The law enforcement officer who took legal action against Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri following an altercation that occurred after the Raptors won the NBA Championship in 2019 has now withdrawn his lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.

Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland filed a lawsuit against Ujiri following the incident, which took place in Oakland on June 13, 2019.

The court documents show that the suit was dropped today.

"Masai has been completely vindicated, as we always knew he would be," a statement released by Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) read.

"We are disappointed that he and his family have had to endure the past 18 months of worry and uncertainty, but for their sake we are pleased the legal process has come to an end – and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and MLSE were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement. We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself. Masai is taking some time to process the ordeal, and intends to address it publicly at a later date.”

