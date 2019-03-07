

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The family of Barry and Honey Sherman want to demolish the North York home where the billionaire couple were found dead in December, 2017.

In an application for a demolition permit for 50 Old Colony Road that was dated Feb. 11, a representative for the family says that the house has been vacant for the past year and has become a source of “bad memories” for the Sherman family.

“It is the families desire to level the house, clean up the site, fill in the pool and put the lot up for sale,” the representative writes. “It pains them to have it sit there. No one will purchase the home as it presently stands.”

The sprawling home near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 was listed for sale when the bodies of Barry and Honey Sherman were discovered by a real estate agent on the morning of Dec. 15, 2017.

They were both found with belts around their neck that were attached to a railing located on the deck of their swimming pool, located in the home’s basement.

Police initially classified their deaths as suspicious but later ruled that they were both victims of a double homicide.

In October, the Sherman family did announce a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect or suspects in the case but to date nobody has been apprehended.

The demolition application for 50 Old Colony Road will go before the North York Community Council on March 19

In their letter, the representative for the family does note that the councillor for the area has “given their blessing” for the demolition and says that they are hoping the application can be processed quickly.