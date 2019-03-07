

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The family of Barry and Honey Sherman want to demolish the North York home where the billionaire couple was found dead in December 2017.

In an application for a demolition permit for 50 Old Colony Road that was dated Feb. 11, a representative for the family says that the house has been vacant for the past year and has become a source of “bad memories” for the Sherman family.

“It is the family’s desire to level the house, clean up the site, fill in the pool and put the lot up for sale,” the representative writes. “It pains them to have it sit there. No one will purchase the home as it presently stands.”

Real estate agent Ed Wolf said the sellers of the home are obliged to disclose that the couple was murdered inside the home.

“If someone were to buy it today more than likely all they would get is land value because someone would more than likely want to demolish it,” Wolf said Thursday.

“It’s not exactly a welcoming feature of the home.”

The sprawling home near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 was listed for sale when the bodies of Barry and Honey Sherman were discovered by a real estate agent on the morning of Dec. 15, 2017.

They were both found with belts around their neck that were attached to a railing located on the deck of their swimming pool, located in the home’s basement.

Police initially classified their deaths as suspicious but later ruled that they were both victims of a double homicide.

In October, the Sherman family did announce a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect or suspects in the case but to date nobody has been apprehended.

“We have sat there and stared at that house. There are just awful memories of what has happened there,” one neighbor told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. “We try to avoid thinking about it and I always think about the family and Honey and how she would drive by, say hello, stuff like that but from their kids perspective I can’t imagine what would give them peace and bring closure to their story. It is their prerogative. If they feel comforted in tearing it down then go ahead you know. “

The demolition application for 50 Old Colony Road will go before the North York Community Council on March 19.

In their letter, the representative for the family does note that the councillor for the area has “given their blessing” for the demolition and says that they are hoping the application can be processed quickly.