Patrons and staff were evacuated from Sherway Gardens Mall in Etobicoke on Friday afternoon after a shooting at one of its entrances on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics say they were called to the mall at 2:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

A police source told CP24 that two groups of armed people were shooting at each other inside the mall.

Toronto police Emergency Task Force officers as well as backup from Peel Regional Police has been requested.

Police said they had so far confirmed evidence of gunfire and ordered the whole mall to enter into a lockdown.

Video from the scene showed people running into the parking lot as police and fire crews arrived.

A viewer told CP24 she was in a clothing store near Gate 4 of the mall before 3 p.m. when she heard a “loud bang.”

“We just heard a really loud bang – Someone from Scotiabank came running and said ‘go hide yourself,’ so we hid in the employees area,” Vineeta said.

Security staff ordered everyone out of the mall and many including Vineeta were still waiting in the parking lot.

Police said they were told about a possible victim but have so far not located anything to suggest anyone was injured in the incident.

Cadillac Fairview, which operates the mall, referred all inquiries about the incident to police, but said the mall would be closed for the rest of the day.