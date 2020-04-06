Premier Doug Ford says the province is left with only a one-week supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to delays in global shipments and “recent restrictions” at the U.S. border.

In a written statement released Monday, Ford said the province’s PPE inventory has been “severely strained” and Ontario cannot rely on global supply chains any longer.

“That’s why we have taken steps to ramp up Ontario-based manufacturing of critical PPE. Many of these Ontario-based supplies are weeks away from being in the hands of frontline health care workers,” Ford’s statement read.

“In the meantime, we are desperately counting on the fulfillment of shipments that Ontario has placed through the federal government’s bulk purchasing program.”

Ford’s comments come just days after 3M was told by the White House to cease exporting N95 respiratory masks to Canada and Latin America.

The directive has prevented the U.S.-based company from filling Ontario’s order of five million units.

Last week, the premier slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he was “disappointed” in the decision.

“I'm not going to rely on President Trump, I'm not going to rely on any prime minister of any country ever again,” Ford said at a news conference on Friday.

In his statement Monday, Ford said he, along with the federal government, are working with top-ranking U.S. officials to try to “make the case” for Canada to be exempt from the president’s order.

“These conversations have been progressing well and we are optimistic that the U.S. government will grant Canada an exemption,” Ford’s statement read.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada has made it clear in conversations with U.S. officials that the flow of medical goods and services between Canada and the U.S. is a “two-way street.”

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Monday afternoon, Freeland said both countries “would lose out” if hurdles are put in place that disrupt the supply chain.

“We made that point in repeated conversations over the weekend and today,” Freeland said. “We feel we are being heard and we look forward to a definitive resolution of this situation.”