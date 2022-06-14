Shipping container loaded with $225K in goods was stolen from commercial yard in Rexdale last year, police say
A suspect in the theft of a shipping container from a Rexdale commercial yard in November is shown. (Toronto Police Service)
Police are making a public appeal for information after a shipping container loaded with $225,000 worth of goods was stolen from a commercial yard in Rexdale late last year.
Police say that a stolen tractor trailer and a Jeep Cherokee were both used to remove the shipping container from the yard at around 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 29.
The authorities say that the incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
On Tuesday, police issued a number of surveillance camera images showing the two vehicles ands one of the suspects.
“Investigators are appealing for information and assistance in identifying the suspects involved,” they said in a news release.
The precise location of the yard that the shipping container was taken from has not been released by police.