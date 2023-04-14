Shirtless skiers sporting only shorts ventured onto southern Ontario ski hills for a final day on the slopes Friday as temperatures soared into unseasonable territory this week.

Of the 43 hills at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ont., only one hill remained open for the final day of the season.

That last standing slope, Memory Lane, showed equal parts snow and muddy patches of grass on Friday.

A day earlier, when temperatures broke records, clocking in at 26 C in Collingwood, snowboarders hit the slopes wearing only shorts, shades and their boards.

“Spring skiing is kind of funny. It’s hard to describe the kind of vibe it creates but it’s kind of the fun and funky part of skiing,” Tara Lovell with Blue Mountain Resorts told CTV News Barrie on Thursday.

Skiers chronicled their last day on the sunny slopes on social media, paired with messages like, “Milking it,” and “Next [year] will bring thinner gloves.”

Blue Mountain was open for 121 ski days this season, according to the resort.

Spring skiing- feels like challenging nature just one more day…But who r we kidding? Spring is here! Next yr will bring thinner gloves ��@BlueMtnResort pic.twitter.com/MytXmQ0GfT — Maureen Gottesman (@MaureenGottesma) April 14, 2023

Horseshoe Resort, just north of Barrie, along with nearby Mount St. Louis, and private hills like Caledon Ski Club have already closed for the season.