

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been injured in a shooting that broke out at Nathan Phillips Square amid a massive celebration for the Raptors Monday afternoon.

There were multiple reports of gunshots and stampeding at around 3:45 p.m. as hundreds of thousands of people were jammed into the square for a rally with the team.

Toronto police confirmed that two victims were located with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the area of Bay and Albert streets. Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult woman to hospital.

“Two people have been arrested and two firearms recovered,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 by phone.

The gunfire set off panic at the massive celebration. Images shared from the scene showed throngs of people stampeding to get away from the area.

One bystander told CP24 that he heard a “rumbling” on the ground just before the stampede.

“We were standing watching and we heard this rumbling on the ground and we started to look around to see what was could it be,” he said. “Then I see everyone behind my mom just getting trampled, everyone’s getting pushed. So I grab my mom and just hold on.

“It didn’t stop, everyone kept falling. My mom was screaming ‘don’t fall, don’t fall. If you don’t fall, we’ll be okay. We were trying to recollect and see what happened, and then it happened again. That’s when ‘we realized we have to leave the arena this second.’”

Officials at the rally urged the massive crowd to remain calm despite “an emergency situation nearby.”

The ceremony on stage continued despite the incident and people were being urged to remain in place.