Shooting at Niagara Falls strip club sends 2 to hospital
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 9:40AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 9:43AM EDT
A shooting at a strip club in Niagara Falls sent two people to hospital this morning.
The incident occurred at the Sundowner, located on Lundy's Lane, early Friday morning.
According to reports from the scene, two victims were transported to trauma centres via air ambulance.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.