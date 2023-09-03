

Liam Fox, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A weekend wedding celebration in Ottawa morphed into a homicide investigation after a shooting left two men dead and six people injured, city police said Sunday.

Officers were called to the Infinity Convention Centre after shots rang out shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, police said. Residents living in the area reported hearing between 20 and 25 gunshots at the time.

Ottawa Police Acting Insp. Amy Bond said the shooting took place outside the convention centre, adding that all the victims were attending the wedding festivities.

She provided no details about the event but said the two men killed were not from the Ottawa area.

“This violence is tragic, it's unacceptable, it's disturbing for our entire community,” said Bond, who did not immediately have information on the condition of those injured.

Yellow tape and police cars surrounded the convention centre on Sunday morning, as people gathered around the scene with looks of confusion and concern. Forensic officers with gloves and cameras dipped in and out of the nearby parking lot.

Suspect information was also scarce, Bond said investigators are still working to determine how many people may have been involved.

No arrests have been made so far, Bond said, adding that more information may be released later on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the scene or information on the shooting to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2023.