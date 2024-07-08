Shooting at Parkdale apartment building leaves 1 dead: police
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building near King Street West and Jameson Avenue. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
Published Monday, July 8, 2024 6:25AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2024 6:25AM EDT
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Parkdale early Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.
It happened near King Street West and Jameson Avenue at around midnight.
Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots inside an apartment building in the area and found a male inside one of the units who had been shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit are investigating.
HOMICIDE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2024
Jameson Av + King St West
12am
- Police responded to reports of gunshots heard inside an apartment building
- Officers located a male inside an apt unit who had been shot
- He was pronounced deceased at the scene@TPSHomicide is investigating#GO1485781
^lb