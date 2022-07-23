Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.

Investigators with York Regional Police said that at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a nightclub in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The third victim, a 20-year-old female, was transported with serious injuries to hospital where she remains at this time.

Investigators said the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. No descriptions have been released.

Anyone who may have cell phone video or photographs from inside or outside the night club at the time of the incident is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.