Shooting in Ajax leaves 1 person critically injured
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 6:03AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 8:26AM EST
One person remains in hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Ajax late Sunday night.
The incident reportedly occurred on Hibbard Drive at around 9 p.m.
Police told CP24 Monday that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.
The age and gender of the victim have not been released.