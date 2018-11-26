

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Ajax late Sunday night.

The incident occurred outside a home on Hibbard Drive at around 9 p.m., police confirm.

According to investigators, the victim was found inside an SUV and was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Police said evidence suggests several shots were fired during the incident and witnesses spotted a dark-coloured vehicle driving away from the scene.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect following a search of the area.

While police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act, investigators believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect or suspects involved is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.