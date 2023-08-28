A man is recovering from critical injuries after a possibly targeted shooting in Brampton on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road at 11:15 p.m.

“This appears to be a targeted shooting and there is no risk to the community,” police said a few hours later.

Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, and was in stable condition on Monday morning.

A witness told CP24 that the victim pulled into a driveway on 79 Millstone Drive, followed by the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect then exited their vehicle and continued following the victim up the driveway, shooting at them the entire time before they were able to get inside, according to the witness.

As the investigation continues, multiple evidence markers could be seen in the driveway of the shooting.