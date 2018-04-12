

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man and a woman have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a shooting took place inside a Brampton home on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Clementine Drive and Pergola Way.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Const. Bancroft Wright said five people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including three adults and two children.

A man believed to be in his 60s and a woman believed to be in her 40s were both taken to a trauma centre following the incident to be treated for their injuries.

The ages of the children who were inside the home at the time have not been released.

Wright said a suspect wanted in connection with this case is still at large but no description was provided.

“Investigators at this time believe that it is an isolated incident as the suspect is known to one of the residents,” he said.

Wright did not specify how the suspect and resident are known to each other.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.