

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in the city’s north end on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive at around 7 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five shots fired at the time, police said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At around 8 p.m., investigators said another male victim showed up at a hospital in the city’s west end with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe this victim’s injuries are connected to this shooting.

No suspect information has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.