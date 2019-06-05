Shooting in downtown core leaves male victim with serious injuries
The scene of an overnight shooting in the downtown core is seen on June 5, 2019.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 7:37AM EDT
An overnight shooting in the downtown core on Wednesday left a male victim with serious injuries.
Emergency crews responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 3 a.m.
Investigators told CP24 that when they arrived on scene they located about a dozen shell casings and pieces of a broken vehicle.
The male victim was taken from the scene to hospital in non-life-threatening condition but the vehicle that dropped him off did not remain, according to officers.
Roads were blocked off in the area for a few hours following the shooting but have since reopened.
No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released by investigators.