Shooting in downtown Toronto closes busy intersection ahead of morning commute
Police direct traffic at a busy intersection in downtown Toronto after a shooting on April 3, 2023.
Published Monday, April 3, 2023 6:37AM EDT
Toronto police are reporting a shooting in downtown Toronto, closing a busy intersection ahead of the Monday morning commute.
Police responded to reports of a person firing a gun out of a motor vehicle at Wellington and John streets at 5:50 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries, police say.
The intersection of Wellington and John streets is closed as officers investigate.