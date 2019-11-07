Shooting in east end sends 1 man to hospital with serious injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 5:55AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 6:01AM EST
A shooting in the city’s east end has sent one man to hospital this morning.
It happened near Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street at around 4 a.m.
Toronto paramedics say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and had been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.