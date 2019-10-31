Shooting in East York seriously injures two people
Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Pape and Cosburn that sent two teens to hospitals. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:23PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:52PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in East York on Thursday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues just after 9 p.m. for reports of sound of gunshots.
Police say officers who were in the area located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the rear of the building.
Toronto paramedics said two males in their teens were taken to trauma centre in serious condition.
More to come.