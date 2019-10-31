

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in East York on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues just after 9 p.m. for reports of sound of gunshots.

Police say officers who were in the area located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the rear of the building.

Toronto paramedics said two males in their teens were taken to trauma centre in serious condition.

More to come.