A man suffered serious injuries after a shooting near Rathburn and Martin Grove roads on Monday morning.
Published Monday, March 11, 2024 5:36AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2024 5:36AM EDT
One man suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near Rathburn and Martin Grove roads.
Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.