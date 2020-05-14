Toronto police are investigating after a 23-year-old was fatally shot in Etobicoke Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue West, at around 7:42 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Paul Rinkoff told reporters at the scene that the victim was located in his tow truck, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently in the process of notifying the next of kin, Rinkoff said.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

It is unknown whether the incident is connected to an ongoing tow truck turf war in the region, but Rinkoff said it is something investigators will be looking into.

He said it is not clear if the victim was shot while he was in the tow truck.

No suspect information has been released, but police said there were reports of three males seen fleeing the area on foot.

“I can’t give you any information on suspects right now, but as soon as there is information, we will provide that to the public,” Rinkoff said.

Police are appealing to anyone with further information regarding the investigation to come forward and contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.