Shooting in Etobicoke leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Toronto police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 11:09PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 11:25PM EST
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Const. David Hopkinson said people found a man lying in the snow suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived, they located the man, believed to be in his 30s, with life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to a hospital via an emergency run.
Two people were seen running away from the scene, police said.
More to come.