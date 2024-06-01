Shooting in Etobicoke leaves one man with serious injuries
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday, May 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV Toronto)
Published Saturday, June 1, 2024 10:33PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2024 10:33PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke Saturday evening.
Officers received a call shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Albion and Martin Grove roads.
When they arrived, officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.