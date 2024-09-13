A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say it happened in the Islington and Bergamot Avenue area at 3:38 p.m.

SHOOTING:

Islington Ave & Bergamot Ave

3:38pm

- man located with gunshot wound

- victim was inside vehicle at the time of the shooting

- no suspect information

- victim being transported to hospital via emerg run

- anyone with info, call police @ 416-808-2222#GO2011090

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 13, 2024

The male victim was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred, police say. According to paramedics, the victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.