Shooting in Etobicoke sends 1 to hospital: TPS
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Friday, September 13, 2024 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2024 4:39PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Toronto police say it happened in the Islington and Bergamot Avenue area at 3:38 p.m.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 13, 2024
The male victim was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred, police say. According to paramedics, the victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.