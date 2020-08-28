Shooting in Etobicoke seriously injures man in his 30s
Police are investigating a shooting on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Kipling Avenue, that sent a man in his 30s to hospital.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 7:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 28, 2020 7:19PM EDT
A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke.
Police were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Gihon Spring Drive, just west of Kipling Avenue, around 5:53 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who has been shot conscious and breathing, police said.
He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police are also investigating after shots were fired less two kilometres away in the Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue area around 5:51 p.m.
Police said they received reports of occupants of a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle.
When officers arrived, they did not locate any victims.
It is not clear if both incidents are connected.
Road closures are in effect in the area as police investigate.