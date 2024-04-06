A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood Saturday night.

Police and paramedics responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Police say he has been transported to the hospital.

The victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.

No suspect information has been released.